I’m too ill to testify, says Zuma, and Zondo can do nothing about it

Former president Jacob Zuma will not return to testify at the Zondo state capture inquiry next week, after his lawyers informed the commission that “he is ill and unable to attend the hearings”.



As yet, no date for Zuma’s long-awaited evidence has been set, and the inquiry has not responded to questions about whether he has provided a written response to the “areas of interest” he was asked to address in an 11-page document sent to his lawyers in July 2019...

