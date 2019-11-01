More than 1,000 people arrested for drunk driving in Joburg in September

Driving under the influence of alcohol, hijacking of vehicles and possession of unlicensed firearms were the most prevalent crimes recorded in Johannesburg in September.

The Johannesburg Metro Department (JMPD) released the monthly crime statistics on Thursday.

JMPD chief David Tembe said that at least 1,033 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, which was an increase from the 1,011 apprehended for the same crime in August.

This meant that the total number of arrests for drunken driving for the third quarter of the year was 2,924.

Tembe also revealed that 24 people were arrested for hijacked or stolen vehicles in September, with 35 cases recorded in August.

Cases of possession of unlicensed and illegal firearms showed a significant decline, with 14 people apprehended compared to 34 in August.

Other top crimes which were committed in the city included:

common robbery — 26 cases, up from 13 in August;

assault — 11 cases, down from 12;

possession of stolen goods — 5 cases, down from 11; and

possession of drugs — 7 cases, down from 10.

Outgoing mayor Herman Mashaba applauded officers for their bravery in the fight against crime.

“Men and women like yourselves in the JMPD, keep up the good work, keep up saving our country, do it for your children, do it for your grandchildren … ” said Mashaba.

While the city had recorded a decline in most crimes, Mashaba said more officers would be added in the fight against crime.

“I look forward to the introduction of 800 new JMPD officers, who have been undergoing training, before the end of the year. The remainder will join the JMPD at the beginning of next year. With a strengthened force and a simple and clear objective to stop crime and enforce the law, Johannesburg is turning the tide against crime,” he said.

The MMC for safety, Michael Sun, encouraged residents to support metro officers who work hard to ensure their safety daily.

He made mention of a recent viral video clip where bystanders cheered as a JMPD officer was attacked. He condemned the incident and said a culture like this must not be allowed to continue.

“Our JMPD officers are often ridiculed and insulted by some on social media and this kind of behaviour, too, degenerates our morale in building a united and safe society and must be condemned,” he said.

Mashaba said the newly created integrated intelligence operation centre (IIOC) that focuses on inner city crime through CCTV monitoring,had made 145 arrests in r the first quarter.

He said the unit had also been tasked with responding to illegal dumping and had already impounded 32 vehicles. Fines of R10,000 each had been paid for 13 vehicles so far.