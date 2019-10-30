SA heading for debt trap as we spend more than we earn: Tito Mboweni

“The consequences of not acting now would be gravely negative for SA. Over time, the country would likely face mounting debt service costs and higher interest rates and may enter a debt trap.

“The unemployment crisis will worsen and government debt could balloon. This is an outcome we are determined to avoid,” he said.

Low economic growth, tax revenue shortfall, increased bailouts to struggling state-owned entities and a runaway public-sector wage bill have been cited by the National Treasury as key contributory factors to rising debt and widening of the budget deficit to 6.2%.

Eskom remains the biggest risk to the economy as it is R450bn in the red.

The power utility, which will be broken into three separate units – generation, transmission and distribution – could receive R230bn in government support over the next ten years, mainly to service its debt.

Economic growth has been revised downwards from 1.5% to 0.5% in 2019, gradually rising to 1.7% in 2022; while a tax revenue shortfall of R52.5bn in 2019/2020 and R84bn in 2020/2021 is forcing government to borrow more to meet its financial obligations.