Trial of duo linked to cop killing delayed for three months

The trial of a former policewoman, who allegedly orchestrated the murder of her police officer boyfriend, hit a snag on Tuesday when the matter was postponed to next year.

This after defence counsel for Nosicelo Kamba, 32, and her co-accused Lunga Mbondo, 34, asked the state to supply affidavits and statements regarding the next witnesses expected to testify.

It is understood that the witnesses are cellphone records experts who were not available as they were testifying in other matters across the country.

Port Elizabeth High Court acting judge, Hannelie Bakker, allowed the matter to be postponed to January 13.

Kamba and Mbondo face a number of charges, including two counts of murder, two counts of defeating the ends of justice and malicious damage to property.

At the beginning of the trial Kamba pleaded not guilty to all the charges, including one of attempted murder for which she alone will be tried.

Mbondo pleaded guilty.

It is alleged that Kamba contacted Mbondo in July 2017 to help her kill her boyfriend, Vuyo Matshishi, 36, after a heated argument.

Matshishi's badly burnt body was found along with his car near Peddie.

Matshishi and Kamba were both police constables stationed at Gelvandale police station at the time.

In his confession statement admitted to the court as evidence, it is alleged Mbondo assisted Kamba in the April 2016 murder of Melikhaya Nqono.

Mbondo claimed Nqono was a state witness in the attempted murder case in which Kamba allegedly assaulted Ndileka Booi, 37.

Booi is believed to have been a girlfriend of Matshishi.

Nqono's body, burnt beyond recognition, was found months later on the road between Peddie and Makhanda.