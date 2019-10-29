Swartkops crash victims identified as British tourists

What was meant to be an adventure and working holiday for two British couples turned into a tragedy when three of them were killed and one was critically injured after their vehicle plunged off the Swartkops Bridge on Monday afternoon.

Several bystanders rushed to their aid in an attempt to pull them from the submerged wreck after the dramatic accident in which their vehicle was involved in a collision with a bakkie.

The four, two married couples, have since been identified as British nationals — two of them senior managers of an international Christian charity and environmental organisation, A Rocha International.

The two couples were travelling to the Port Elizabeth airport from Kuzuko Lodge in Addo when the fatal accident happened.

The deceased have been identified as Susanna Naylor, 54, and her husband Christopher Naylor, 58, as well as their friend, Miranda Harris, 66.

The bakkie driver, Thando Kalipa, and Miranda’s husband, Peter Malcolm Harris, 67, survived the crash.

Peter and Miranda Harris co-founded the organisation,

According to officials, both survivors are still in a critical condition in St George’s Hospital.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said circumstances surrounding the accident were under investigation.

In a short statement, Kuzuko Lodge — which is managed by the Legacy Hotels and Resorts — group marketing manager Robert Hodson expressed condolences to the families involved.