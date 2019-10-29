News

Slain policeman ‘called out wrong name in bed’

By Devon Koen - 29 October 2019

A former policewoman allegedly had her boyfriend killed after he called out the wrong name while they were making love, the Port Elizabeth High Court has heard.

The startling claim was aired on  Friday after a confession statement  by the woman’s co-accused was admitted as evidence...

