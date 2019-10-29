Three search and recovery operations under way along Cape coast
Three separate search and recovery operations are under way along the southeastern Cape coastline.
This comes as the Herolds Bay search for the missing six-year-old, Cozette, entered its sixth day on Monday, while searches were also being conducted around Port Elizabeth and East London for a teenager and two men who were swept out to sea in two separate incidents at the weekend. ..
