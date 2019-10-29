My circumcision was botched and I don’t want other boys to suffer, says dad

PREMIUM

Thanduxolo Jack has five children, but he considers himself lucky to be a father at all after a botched initiation-school circumcision when he was 18.



“The complications became so dire that I used to wonder whether I would be able to father children in future,” the 41-year-old electrician told Times Select this week...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.