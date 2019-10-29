Magnetic Storm on the move

Port Elizabeth events management and tech solutions firm Magnetic Storm will be moving from its Newton Park premises to Fairview in November.

The new office space, comprising about 1,100 square metres, will have a larger warehousing space to accommodate any future growth.

Magnetic Storm CEO Glenn van Eck said: “We are excited to move into a space that offers the freedom for growth and smarter working spaces.

“This move represents another significant milestone for us.

“The new space offers space to grow and to continue to provide industry-leading support and service to our clients.

“The additional space will also help drive innovation and provide the opportunity for further expansion into additional markets and services.”

The facility features technology-enabled meeting spaces where teams can collaborate on event concepts with colleagues, customers, partners and the team in Cape Town.