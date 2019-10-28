WATCH | Ramaphosa to Boks: 'You've got 57-million South Africans standing behind you'

“I am so proud of you. I'm very proud of the team as well. You guys have done extremely well.”

These are the words from President Cyril Ramaphosa to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi during a video call at the weekend. The call was made ahead of the team's Rugby World Cup semifinal against Wales on Sunday.

Ramaphosa expressed how proud he was of the national rugby team, and said he was coming to the final.

“You've got 57-million South Africans standing behind you.

“I'm coming to the final. I'm coming to lift the Webb Ellis trophy with you. So make sure you book my ticket to the final,” he said.