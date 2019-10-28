Hefty visitors safe after rescue on Nelson Mandela Bay beach

PREMIUM

A heavyweight pair of visitors are being cared for on a beach outside Port Elizabeth after a dramatic rescue and a rare phenomenon that has occurred only three times before on the South African coast.



The 500 to 600kg elephant seal and her hefty four-day-old pup will be watched over by a team of volunteers until weaning is complete and the mother sets off again for the Southern Antarctic Ocean in three weeks’ time, Bayworld marine biologist and Stranding Network co-ordinator Dr Greg Hofmeyr said on Sunday...

