Prince Charles‚ the heir to the British throne is a man of considered opinion‚ if not deep convictions.

His world view now extends to how physically endowed the Springboks are.

“They’re bloody big buggers‚ aren’t they?” the Prince of Wales commented while paying a courtesy visit to the team of the Principality ahead of Sunday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal against SA.

Whether that was supposed to inspire the players or remind them of the mammoth task they have on their hands is not clear.

“He just wished us all the best‚ really‚” Wales hooker Ken Owens said of the prince’s visit to their training ground.

Tokyo has been awash with royalty‚ heads of state and other dignitaries for this week’s enthronement of new Emperor Naruhito.

The team from the Principality‚ perhaps fittingly‚ are still waiting their turn to be absolute rulers at the sport’s most prestigious event.