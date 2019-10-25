Dr Mkhuseli Boto’s bail application nears end

PREMIUM

If Mkhuseli Boto needs to see a psychiatrist that can be done through the Elizabeth Donkin psychiatric hospital — there is no need for him to be released on bail.



This was the view of St Albans medium A remand centre operational manager Philip Rudman who was testifying at Boto’s bail application on Thursday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.