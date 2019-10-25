Dr Mkhuseli Boto’s bail application nears end
If Mkhuseli Boto needs to see a psychiatrist that can be done through the Elizabeth Donkin psychiatric hospital — there is no need for him to be released on bail.
This was the view of St Albans medium A remand centre operational manager Philip Rudman who was testifying at Boto’s bail application on Thursday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.