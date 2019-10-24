Amanda Black takes back the ‘Power’

When she abruptly parted ways with her former record label, Port Elizabeth singer and songwriter Amanda Black, 25, went through an emotional rollercoaster clouded by legal battles and a period of depression.

Almost two years later, the Amazulu star has risen against the odds and lives to tell her story through her second album, Power, set to be released on Friday.

Black held an intimate listening session of the album at the Boardwalk’s VIP Lounge on Tuesday evening.

“It only felt fitting that I have my first listening session at home where I know I am loved and have always been supported from the days when I played my guitar on local TV.

“I could only thank my people this way and I hope they appreciate it as much as I appreciate seeing them here,” she said.

At the session, the star opened up by saying most of the songs in her 18-track album were her way of sharing the emotional turmoil she experienced during and after her relationship with Ambitiouz Entertainment ended in 2018.

She was one of a several artists whose departures from the label were surrounded by controversy and reports of mismanagement and disagreements.

The star left after the 2017 dramatic exit of Fifi Cooper, A-Reece and B3nchmarq.

Soon after her departure, the singer was entangled in a court battle with the label.

One of the songs inspired by her ordeal is Mmangwane, where she sings about the period she had to gather strength to get on her feet and fight for herself.

“I basically started facing my fears and being brave because for a very long time I was afraid of making the wrong move [because] when dealing with [record] labels and powerful people in the industry, you’re always afraid that they are going to close those doors.

“But I got to a point where I had to stop being afraid and fight for music, for me and everything that I had worked for,” she said.

The singer said it took a lot of strength for her to regain the confidence to make music.

After leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment in 2018, the singer announced the establishment of her own record label, Afro Rockstar, and a publishing partnership with Sony Music.