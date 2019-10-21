Still no toilets at Sheleni Flats — 26 years later

As you enter the Sheleni Flats in Kwazakhele, a pungent smell of rot and burnt tyres hits you in the chest.



The flats that now house 12 families have never had toilets, forcing residents to defecate in buckets and use a nearby stormwater drain to discard the waste, much to the irritation of residents living near Meke Street...

