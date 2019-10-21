Phoenix triple murder accused Collin Pillay to hear his fate later this week
Judge Philip Nkosi will have to consider cellphone records, DNA evidence, CCTV footage, postmortem results and the testimonies of several witnesses when he makes his judgment in the trial of a Durban man accused of brutally killing his married lover and her two daughters.
Nkosi said on Monday that there was "a lot" to consider and he therefore would need a day or two to prepare his judgment - meaning that Phoenix tow-truck driver Collin Pillay will only learn his fate on Wednesday or Thursday.
"I am adjourning the matter to Wednesday. However, if I am unable to deliver the judgement, it will roll over to Thursday," said Nkosi.
Pillay is charged with the murders of Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters, Denisha, 22, and Rackelle, 16, at their home in Phoenix in 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The state alleges that Pillay killed Govindsamy because he believed that she was seeing someone else. He was in a relationship with the married mother of two before it soured in September last year.
On the morning of September 21 last year‚ Sagren Govindsamy entered his flat through a window as no one answered the door the night before, when he returned from working a 2-10pm shift. He told police that he did not have house keys, so he had knocked on the door. When his wife and two daughters did not answer‚ he left to spend the night at his mother's house.
When he entered the flat on Friday morning‚ he found his wife's lifeless body in her bedroom and 16-year-old Rackelle's body in the second bedroom. They had both been gagged.
Sniffer dogs found Denisha's body hidden in a wardrobe in the bedroom.
Delivering the state's closing arguments on Monday, senior prosecutor Cheryl Naidu alleged that Govindsamy had ended the relationship, which had left Pillay angry and frustrated.
She said the state had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Pillay had killed the trio in the manner laid out in court. "It is absolutely clear that everything that the accused has said in his defence is absolute fabrication," she added.