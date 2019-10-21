Pastor Timothy Omotoso heads back to court

The rape and sex trafficking trial of controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused is expected to continue in the Port Elizabeth high court on Monday pending the outcome of the defence's petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho brought the petition to the SCA after Port Elizabeth high court judge Irma Schoeman dismissed their earlier application for leave to appeal her decision that the case could be heard in Port Elizabeth.

Defence attorney for the trio, Peter Daubemann, argued that the Port Elizabeth court did not have the authority to hear the entire matter as some of the alleged offences took place elsewhere in the country and abroad.

Daubermann claimed that the authorisation certificate to centralise the case was invalid and lacked vital information including details of the alleged offences.

Schoeman dismissed the application citing that the directive from the National Director of Public Prosecutions was valid and in line with the provisions set out in the Criminal Procedures Act.

Omotoso, Sulani and Sitho face 97 charges including 63 main charges and 34 alternative counts, ranging from human trafficking, rape and sexual assault.

They have not yet pleaded.