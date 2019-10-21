The Springboks must learn to concentrate for 80 minutes if they are going to win the Rugby World Cup‚ coach Rassie Erasmus admitted after his team’s quarterfinal win over Japan.

Although the Boks’ brutal‚ forwards-based battle plan eventually clicked into gear in the second half‚ to help earn them a 26-3 over the host nation‚ there are area in which they need to seek improvement.

Erasmus now has his gaze on the horizon where bigger battles loom.

They play Wales in the semifinal in Yokohama next Sunday in a repeat of the quarterfinal battle they had with the same team at the 2015 tournament.

When Erasmus spoke about maintaining focus he was referring to the two tries they let in‚ in the space of four minutes against the All Blacks in their competition opener.

In that match they also failed to convert all their opportunities‚ a trend that continued in their victory over Japan on Sunday.

“We must find those pressure points‚” said Erasmus.