Ga-Rankuwa innovator teaches kids to code robots, in their own language

Inspired by her father, who took her on field trips to science centres and museums, Ntombikayise Banda has now created a low-cost robotics platform to teach children how to code — in their home language.



The 34-year-old Pretoria-based innovator has just walked away with R200,000 after being acknowledged for her work by the SA Breweries Foundation Social Innovation Awards...

