Mongameli Bobani confident he will be mayor until 2021

People will have to wait until the 2021 local government elections if they want him out, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani said.

Speaking at the civic funeral of ANC Ward 55 councillor Mzuvukile Boti, Bobani told a packed community hall in Motherwell NU29 on Wednesday that he would slaughter cows in Ward 55, suggesting he would still be in charge and that the UDM would campaign hard in the by-election that would be held to replace Boti.

A day before he faces a no-confidence motion against him, Bobani declared that he would survive the vote and continue working with the “black caucus” — the coalition that runs the metro.

“Tomorrow will come and [DA councillor Masixole] Zinto, you’ll have to wait until 2021.

“Others will be shocked by the outcome of the meeting,” Bobani declared at Boti’s civic send-off.

“Mbanjwa [referring to ANC councillor Andile Lungisa], even next week you and I will be holding hands and moving forward, despite what people might think,” he said, to much laughter.

Though Thursday’s no-confidence motion was initiated by the DA, opposition to Bobani — including by members of the ruling coalition — has been growing over claims that he has been making unilateral decisions.

The discontent was triggered by the recent appointment of Nobuntu Mgogoshe as acting city manager, and her decision — the next day — to fire all the metro’s executive directors.

Speaking on the upcoming fight for the councillor position in Ward 55, Bobani said: “Just like Mbanjwa [ANC councillor Andile Lungisa] is said to be an expert in slaughtering cows, so am I.”

This past Saturday, the UDM slaughtered four cows in Ward 20, Kwazakhele, to thank residents for voting for the party during the September 18 by-election. This, despite the fact that the ANC retained control of the ward.

“I’ll slaughter cows here in Ward 55. If Mbanjwa slaughters one then I’ll slaughter four,” Bobani said.

Boti, 35, died at Livingstone Hospital on Monday last week after a short illness. He will be buried on Saturday in Mbizana.

Speaking about the burial, Bobani said the municipality had taken care of all the arrangements and that Boti’s family would not lack for anything.

“On the day of the funeral, people will play skipping rope with meat because there’ll be a lot. We’ve organised everything,” he said.

The ANC’s Lungisa spoke on behalf of the party and described Boti as a loyal member who had started off as a volunteer.

“People in Ward 55 asked him to lead the ward. The unit took him as their branch chair and he was eventually sent to council by residents of the ward.

“He was committed, honest. So, we’ll go to Mpondoland on Friday and Saturday,” Lungisa said.

Lungisa said Boti was part of building unity, growing and strengthening the ANC in the metro because when the party in the Bay was weak, governance at a national and provincial level lacked direction.

“When it’s not strong, governance becomes weak at national because Nelson Mandela Bay was once the epitome of the revolution.

“That’s why there’s no direction at national or provincial level. You need Nelson Mandela Bay to provide that direction,” Lungisa said.

EFF councillor Lukhanyo Mrara said he had initially suggested that the removal of “number one” [referring to Bobani] be postponed to get through Boti’s funeral first.

“But then again, Boti knew that he was part of the revolution so the meeting continues,” Mrara said.

As he said this, Bobani, who was sitting on stage among the priests and bishops, lowered his head as the hall broke out in laughter.

DA councillor Zinto also gave a tribute on the party’s behalf, pleading with the mayor to build a park in Boti’s memory.