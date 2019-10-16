Load-shedding hits schools during exams

About 20 schools in Nelson Mandela Bay had to make alternative exam arrangements after seeing the new load-shedding schedule on various social media platforms.

On Wednesday morning, grade 12 pupils in the metro wrote paper one of computer applications technology (CAT) and information technology (IT).

Schools in the area, particularly those in groups 3 to 6, were forced to either change the exam time or isolate the matrics until the electricity came back on.

Chapman High School principal William Abrahams said he was fortunate to have seen the schedule in time to notify all the pupils who were writing CAT on Wednesday.

“The pupils came in early and they were seated and ready to write by 8am,” Abrahams said.

“When the power went out at 10am, we had to isolate the pupils for two hours until the electricity was restored.”

Abrahams said the matrics completed their paper at about 2pm.

“We were fortunate that we only had one session, some schools had two writing sessions that have been delayed,” he said.

Grade 12 pupils from Woolhope Secondary School were also forced to wait two hours before they were able to write their exam.

Department of basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the impact of load-shedding had not yet been established, adding that the department was waiting for the province report.

"[The department] will provide a full update at a later stage — we are monitoring the situation closely ourselves.

“We will also look into the possibility of engaging [with Eskom management], with a view of alerting them [about the possible] negative effects the power cuts may have on national exams,” Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga said contingency plans had been put in place to accommodate such situations.

“The department does, however, have a backup exam, which can be scheduled if there are candidates who were unable to write the [Wednesday] exam.”