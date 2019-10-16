Policewoman denies murdering boyfriend

A former policewoman accused of murdering her police officer boyfriend and another man pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday.

Standing alongside her co-accused in the dock of the Port Elizabeth High Court, Nosicelo Kamba, 32, denied any involvement in the murders of her boyfriend, Constable Vuyo Matshishi, and police reservist Melikhaya Nqono.

Kamba further pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiracy to commit murder, defeating the ends of justice and malicious damage to property.

Kamba’s alleged accomplice, Lunga Mbondo, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, defeating the ends of justice and malicious damage to property.

In his plea explanation submitted to court, but rejected by the state, Mbondo admitted having murdered Nqono and Matshishi, burning their bodies and dumping them in remote areas near Peddie.

Mbondo said Kamba had played no role in the murders.

Kamba, who also faces a charge of attempted murder following an alleged attack on Ndileka Booi, 37, claimed in her plea explanation that she had no knowledge of the murders or Mbondo’s actions.

According to the indictment before court, Nqono, who was murdered on April 29 2016, was a potential state witness in the matter involving Booi.

Booi claimed she was in a love relationship with Matshishi and that, three days before Kamba allegedly attacked her, she had learnt about Kamba and Matshishi’s relationship.

It is alleged that on April 13 2016, Kamba attacked Booi by hitting her over the head with a blunt object before kicking her as she lay on the ground.

Kamba claimed she was acting in self-defence after Booi had allegedly wanted to stab her.

“I was acting in self-defence, protecting myself against the attack on me,” Kamba said.

She said she had taken Booi to Livingstone Hospital after the incident and left her there.

The case continues.