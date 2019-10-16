Liquor worth R2m confiscated in Walmer

Alcohol worth almost R2m was found in a container and confiscated from the makeshift wholesaler doubling as a tavern in Walmer township.

Police said the tavern was targeted as part of an operation aimed at clamping down on the illegal sale of alcohol.

The raid on several taverns started on Tuesday evening and finished on Wednesday morning.

Police, however, said the bulk of their time was spent at one tavern where a container of alcohol was found.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the sprouting of illegal taverns and shebeens in certain areas was a concern for police and that constant policing and liquor inspections had to be done to curb the illegal trade.

“The misuse of liquor especially in the Walmer location is a stubborn social ill which often results in crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, assault, and assault with intent to cause serious bodily harm.”

Naidu said several taverns had been raided and shut down during an earlier operation last week.

“This [raid uncovered] a shack that doubles as a tavern with a container alongside it.

“There is no street name and it is situated in the G-West area of Walmer location.

“During the previous raid, the shack was identified and detectives opted to return at a later stage after consulting with various other departments to establish if the tavern was legit.”

Naidu said on searching the container, alcohol to the value of about R2m was found.