PE triathlete to debut as professional in Chile

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth triathlete Travis McGrath will make his debut as a professional when he takes on the Subaru Ironman 70.3 Coquimbo in Chile on Saturday.



McGrath, who previously raced on the International Triathlon Union circuit, said he decided to take up the challenge of racing as a professional after some encouragement from coach and multiple Ironman winner Raynard Tissink. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.