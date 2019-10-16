Grey High matrics guilty of dishing out 'whacks' to younger boys
Complaints that older boys were using cricket bats, hockey sticks and PVC pipes to hit younger boys landed a group of Grey High matric boarders with a final written warning.
After an internal disciplinary hearing, seven matrics who live in the school's hostel were found guilty and issued with two one hour detention sessions and a final written warning...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.