Grey High matrics guilty of dishing out 'whacks' to younger boys

PREMIUM

Complaints that older boys were using cricket bats, hockey sticks and PVC pipes to hit younger boys landed a group of Grey High matric boarders with a final written warning.



After an internal disciplinary hearing, seven matrics who live in the school's hostel were found guilty and issued with two one hour detention sessions and a final written warning...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.