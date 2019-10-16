Doctor drops R1m defamation lawsuit but accusers go ahead
A Port Elizabeth doctor’s decision to withdraw a defamation case against three young women who accused him on social media of sexual assault has prompted them to go full steam ahead with their counterclaim for damages.
Dr Mthembeni Tebelele, a popular general practitioner and health matters radio talk show host, had slapped the women with the civil suit, claiming damages amounting to R1m, after they took to Twitter and Facebook to accuse him of having fondled them at his KwaDwesi surgery...
