Don’t protest in my name — axed DJ Daron Mann
Axed Algoa FM DJ Daron Mann on Monday asked his fans, furious over his dismissal, to rethink planned protest action.
Mann, who was fired via e-mail late on Thursday, took to his Facebook page to ask fans to can the protest and rather volunteer at an animal shelter or donate pet food.
In the post, Mann said: “The past two weeks have been the most difficult and traumatic that I can ever remember myself and those close to me having to go through!
“I am still trying to make sense of the bizarre circumstances that led to my axing from Algoa FM and will still post a proper thank you to the thousands who have offered words of encouragement or support to me both privately and online — you helped lift my spirits at a time that I felt bewildered and lost.
“I love every one of you for that.
“Here’s the thing though — please don’t let anger be the way you choose to respond. I have heard of proposed protest action on October 25 at Algoa offices and it would make me feel so much worse than I already do if such action was done in my name.”
Mann said the radio station had been his life for the past 28 years and he still had dear friends who worked there, including “my beloved daughter”.
Mann’s woes began on September 27 — Hug a Vegetarian Day — when, during a conversation with co-host Charlton Tobias, he said while he was a vegetarian he was not yet a vegan.
Saying that was a shame, he then said “because the dairy industry is horrific”.
Humansdorp-based Woodlands Dairy, an advertiser with the station, registered a complaint against Mann, who was suspended shortly afterwards.
Both Woodlands and Algoa FM MD Alfie Jay said Woodlands had not called for Mann to be fired.
Over the weekend, activist groups Ban Animal Trading and St Francis Bay company Black Cat Organic Health Products made the call for a protest outside Algoa FM's premises on Friday.
In Monday’s Facebook post, Mann added: “Please don’t let my name there be remembered for that. If you do want to give vent to any sense of outrage and injustice then do something for an animal in my name rather:
“Donate food or funds to SPCA or animal shelters. Volunteer to help at shelters or organisations like SANCCOB. Adopt a shelter dog or cat.
“Even if you can’t do any of the above then at least, next time you go online, read an article about factory farming and how our food gets onto our plates.
“You don’t have to agree with the conclusions but at least you will have some new info to think about.
“We humans owe this planet and all other living creatures a massive debt for the way we behave. It's a debt that grows with interest every day. I love you for all your kindness and I will be all right (for those who have asked) So sorry I never got to say goodbye on air.
On Friday, Jay said the station was satisfied with the steps taken in cancelling Mann's contract.