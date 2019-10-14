Don’t protest in my name — axed DJ Daron Mann

Axed Algoa FM DJ Daron Mann on Monday asked his fans, furious over his dismissal, to rethink planned protest action.

Mann, who was fired via e-mail late on Thursday, took to his Facebook page to ask fans to can the protest and rather volunteer at an animal shelter or donate pet food.

In the post, Mann said: “The past two weeks have been the most difficult and traumatic that I can ever remember myself and those close to me having to go through!

“I am still trying to make sense of the bizarre circumstances that led to my axing from Algoa FM and will still post a proper thank you to the thousands who have offered words of encouragement or support to me both privately and online — you helped lift my spirits at a time that I felt bewildered and lost.

“I love every one of you for that.

“Here’s the thing though — please don’t let anger be the way you choose to respond. I have heard of proposed protest action on October 25 at Algoa offices and it would make me feel so much worse than I already do if such action was done in my name.”

Mann said the radio station had been his life for the past 28 years and he still had dear friends who worked there, including “my beloved daughter”.