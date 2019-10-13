Two dead, three hurt in Nelson Mandela Bay weekend shootings

Two people were killed and three wounded in three separate shootings in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend.

The shootings came as police held a series of weekend operations to clamp down on crime hotspot areas in Walmer and Humewood policing areas.

The latest incident happened at 2.30am on Sunday after a lone gunman entered Luks Pub and Tavern in Motherwell and opened fire in what police suspect could be a targeted attack.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said details surrounding the incident were unclear as witnesses were not forthcoming with information.

“Thabang Rantumeng Mbeki, 29, was found dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” she said.

“It is alleged that a suspect entered the VIP section of the tavern and started shooting.

“Another male, whose age is unknown, also sustained gunshot wounds to his neck and was taken to hospital by private transport.

“At this stage it is unclear who the intended target was. After several shots were fired, the suspect fled the scene.”

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit has taken over the case.

Less than three hours earlier, the body of a man was found lying in Mavuso Steet, Kwazakhele.

“The unidentified man sustained multiple gunshot wounds. It is believed that the man is a taxi conductor in the area. His shoes were missing and it is unclear if that was the motive for the murder,” Naidu said.

This comes after two other taxi conductors, Clayton Bosman, 29, and Jacques Jonas, in his twenties, were shot dead in Helenvale past week Thursday.

Naidu said that detectives would be looking into all aspects to determine if the murders were linked.

At 1am on Saturday, three people were shot at and two wounded outside a house in Flame Lily Street in Sanctor.

Naidu said three men were standing outside the house when a group of nine men approached them. Two of the men produced firearms and started shooting.

This comes as 10 people were arrested during a weekend crime blitz.

The operation, dubbed Gijima Tsotsi, saw about 50 police officials deployed to the streets as part of the clampdown.

Last week, the same operation was held in East London.

Naidu said the operations involved top brass from other police stations across the province.

Other units including the Air Wing were roped in to assist with the operations.

Senior police officials from policing clusters such as Port St Johns, Port Alfred, East London, King William’s Town, Mdantsane and Motherwell were roped in to assist.

The 10 arrests include five for drug related cases, three undocumented people, one for drunken driving and one had a warrant of arrested for burglary.

Three taverns were closed due non-compliance to regulations while another 10 motorists were issued with traffic fines.

The operations will continue throughout the province.