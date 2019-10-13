There were times in this colosseum of thunderous roars that hosts Japan played like a force of nature.

Jamie Joseph’s team on Sunday invoked the spirit of a nation unbowed by the devilish destruction left in the wake of super typhoon Hagibis to cement their place in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Their win meant they top pool A and now have a date with Rassie Erasmus’s Springboks in Tokyo next Sunday.

It also means Ireland‚ who finished runners’ up in the pool‚ will play New Zealand.

It will pit two teams recently ranked No 1 in the world against each other‚ but who said the RWC is fair?

In fact‚ if this match was never played‚ the spectre under which the bulk of the build-up occurred‚ it would have robbed the world of sport of a glorious spectacle.

Japan again showed they are not just willing‚ but very capable adversaries.

The Springboks had the measure in a RWC warm-up match‚ winning 41-7 in Saitama two weeks before the start of the tournament‚ but the beast they are likely to run into in the nation’s capital are very different.

It can perhaps be reasonably argued that coach Joseph kept his powder dry on that occasion but in next week’s clash all hands are likely to be on deck.

Scotland were at times swept aside by a team that came at them at 100 miles an hour but it is to their credit that they came back to return the game to the realm of contest in the final quarter.

It will be those moments Erasmus and his coaching team will pore over in the coming days.