News

Scammed of dream homes

By Bongani Fuzile - 12 October 2019

East London police have made a major breakthrough in an elaborate “get rich quick” Eastern Cape housing scam after the arrest of two suspects.

More arrests of “prominent individuals” are expected soon...

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Only good, clean fun at Kwa Joe
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court

Most Read

X