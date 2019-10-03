Former military officer convicted of sharing classified information

A former senior defence force officer has been convicted of sharing military secrets.

Capt Bradley Langford Morris, 62, was sentenced in a civil court after being tried and found guilty of contravening the Protection of Information Act.

The former senior staff officer at Defence Intelligence was sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment, suspended for five years. He was also instructed to pay the state's legal costs after entering into a plea and sentencing agreement.

The SANDF said in a statement on Thursday that, in his plea agreement, Morris disclosed that he illegally supplied sensitive and classified information to foreign intelligence services, certain journalists and members from the defence-related industry.

"The Military Command Council welcomes the sentence handed down and strongly reiterates to all members of the SANDF that behave in a manner such as that displayed by former captain Morris, will be subjected to the full might of the law without exception, regardless of rank, position and/or level in the SANDF," said spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

Dlamini said the Military Command Council emphasised that no official in the employ of the defence department may release or disclose any classified information to the public, any institution or organisation, including media, without authority.