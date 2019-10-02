Water returns to Sandton Gautrain station after R136,000 part payment

According to the city, Cedar Park has failed to pay its rates and services bills for nearly six years, which resulted in water supply being cut off to the property last month.

SowetanLIVE reported that commuters had to use portable toilets placed in the parking lot after the water was cut off.

Mashaba said an agreement was reached after a court settlement between the city and the owners of the Gautrain, the Bombela Concession Company, at the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday.

"The city has agreed to provide the Sandton Gautrain station with its own water meter which will result in the city billing the Gautrain directly for its water usage. The city has agreed to install this new meter within two days of the Bombela Concession Company paying the city R136,000 in respect of the aforementioned water connection and associated installation costs.

"I can confirm that the city has received said payment," said Mashaba.