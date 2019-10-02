WATCH | 'I really have no fear': woman climbs over fence at zoo's lion enclosure
New York police want to talk to a woman who posted a video to an Instagram account apparently of herself climbing over a fence at the Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit.
"You're not supposed to do that," a man says three times, in the video.
The Washington Post reports, "The woman keeps going. She steps through foliage to face the lion, which stares at her from across a moat as she waves."
A caption on one of the videos posted to the account reads, "I REALLY HAVE NO FEAR OF NOTHING BREATHING‼️"
"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," the zoo said in a statement, adding that it has a "zero-tolerance policy" for such behaviour, according to the Washington Post.
As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.
I REALLY HAVE NO FEAR OF NOTHING BREATHING‼️ ☀️Lioness ? Instincts??REAL HEBREW GIRL? :ANIMALS CAN FEEL LOVE JUST LIKE HUMANS?? . ”Its funny Cause you can hear Grown Men Scared smh? ; . “Only People wasn’t scared was me and The Chidren. All the Adults was Scared ? : ☀️???Everybody Lions Until theY Meet Them in the Flesh?Let’s just Say The Lions & the Children and Kids that Witnessed “Queen Empress Myáh Lareé Israelite” Go In With the Lions ? ‼️ And Made it Out Alive?? “I’m From Brownsville I never Ran And I never WiLL??unless I'm getting in Shape???☀️?? ?INDIGO HEBREW ISRAELITE CHILD OF THE MOST HIGH I AM