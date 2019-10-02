'Your legacy is crime' KwaLanga residents tell Mongameli Bobani

Where are the members of your mayoral committee and where are the executive directors from your departments?

These were two of the most asked questions Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani had to respond to during a IDP meeting at the Umzi Wase Xaba Community Hall on Tuesday.

Bobani, who was accompanied by safety and security political head Queenie Pink, looked lonely as he listened to how residents told of the hard life they live without toilets, water, electricity and most important, how they lived in fear of criminals.

A resident from ward 53 who did not give his name said he had just one message for Bobani.

"This council, this current one you are leading- your legacy is crime," the man said.

Ward 48 resident Mbulelo Gesoont said he was disappointed about the manner in which the meeting was called and said a lot of residents did not even know it was taking place.

"You must consider this thing of gangsterism to be at the fore because this meeting promotes gangsterism at its best. Despite the issue of transport, the majority of 48 is not here.

"My suggestion is that the meeting be postponed and the meeting be loud hailed and people come so that everyone can leave the meeting happy. We're making the request for the fourth time.

"We want the department of human settlements, infrastructure and health because these three core things that the community. We want the department officials to be present," Gesoont said.

Tuesday's IDP meeting covered wards 48, 49, 59, 51 and 53. None of the ward councillors were present.

Other issues raised was the lack of visible policing, demolished houses in ward 49, illegal dumping, jobs for the youth and the construction of RDP houses and infrastructure development.

Ward 51 resident Ntsika Scott said Bobani had an internal staffing problem and that directors and subordinates in various department could not be reached even though they got salaries.

Speaking on the budget allocated to his ward, Scott said he did not remember being consulted or being called to a meeting to give his input.

"I have been trying for the past six months to get a meeting with officials to no avail. It's frustrating, you can either be the best mayor we've ever had or the worst.

"You need to realise that you have an internal staff issue because some officials are not reachable for months on end and yet are in constant meetings.

"Uitenhage is feeling very much like the black sheep of Nelson Mandela Bay. Since the amalgamation our needs are not met.

"Councillors do not hold meetings with their residents," Scott said.

Responding to the comments made by the residents, Bobani said the city was working on a plan to reduce crime which would include the installation of cameras everywhere in the city.

"We as this government went to China and are in the process of bringing something called a Smart City which will make it easier to catch criminals.

"It's difficult for witnesses to go to court because they will get killed but these cameras have facial recognition and will be able to identify people easier," Bobani said.