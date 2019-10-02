Evidence 'proved beyond reasonable doubt' that policeman killed his wife

Four years after he arranged to have his estranged wife mercilessly gunned down, a Port Elizabeth policeman was finally found guilty of her murder.



Mlungisi Tsitsi, 37, who conspired to have Nomathamsanqa Ivy Mtwesi killed, remained calm and composed as judge Irma Schoeman read out a damning judgment, which painted him as a poor witness who had falsified his version of events during testimony...

