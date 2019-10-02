PE 'angels' fly woman to be at sister's side during abuse case
Social media warriors go the extra mile in response to heartfelt cry for help
It was a simple yet heartfelt request – please do not let my sister face her abuser alone in court.
When Haroldene Tshienda, from Cape Town, posted that request to Facebook group SA Women Fight Back (https://www.facebook.com/groups/412764729350710/), she hoped someone from Nelson Mandela Bay would be there to support her sister as she testified at her husband’s domestic violence case...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.