PE 'angels' fly woman to be at sister's side during abuse case

Social media warriors go the extra mile in response to heartfelt cry for help

By Angela Daniels - 02 October 2019

It was a simple yet heartfelt request – please do not let my sister face her abuser alone in court.

When Haroldene Tshienda, from Cape Town, posted that request to Facebook group SA Women Fight Back (https://www.facebook.com/groups/412764729350710/), she hoped someone from Nelson Mandela Bay would be there to support her sister as she testified at her husband’s domestic violence case...

