Amy'Leigh diagnosed with stomach ulcer, court told in bail hearing
The three people accused of kidnapping Amy ’Leigh de Jager would be endangering their own lives and those of the public if they were released from custody‚ the state argued in a bail application on Tuesday.
Tharina Human‚ 27‚ Laetitia Nel‚ 40‚ and Pieter van Zyl‚ 50‚ are accused of snatching Amy ’Leigh from her mother at Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on September 2...
