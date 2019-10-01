South Africa’s wealth brigade are packing for Plettenberg Bay

With plenty of coastline, few traffic woes and easy access to Garden Route towns, Plettenberg Bay has become one of SA’s most popular coastal property hot spots.



Plett now ranks as the premier coastal residential belt outside of the Atlantic Seaboard for upper-end and investment buyers, say property experts...

