Heat's on the Chilli Boys

Chippa United’s assistant coach, Mbuyiselo Sambu, has been tasked with picking up the pieces and delivering a first Absa Premiership win of the season when the team play Bidvest Wits at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Tuesday (7.30pm).

Sambu slid into the hot seat after the dismissal of caretaker coach Duran Francis on Sunday.

He will occupy the chair until a new coach arrives, reportedly this week.

Francis took over from Clinton Larsen two weeks ago and drew his first game against Bloem Celtic before losing 1-0 to struggling Maritzburg United at the weekend.

After Friday’s loss, it appears owner Siviwe Mpengesi lost patience and sent Francis packing back to his job as coach of Chippa’s ABC Motsepe League side Peace Makers.

Sambu, who will have his hands full against Wits on Tuesday, said he was told about his new role after arriving back from the Maritzburg game.

“The team manager informed me that I will take over from Francis until a new coach is found,” Sambu said.

Rumour has it that the Chilli Boys will announce the appointment of an international coach on Tuesday and he will watch the team from the stands when they take on the Clever Boys.

Sambu, 36, was assistant coach to Larsen and observers were surprised that Francis, who came from Chippa’s ABC Motsepe League structure, took the helm ahead of him.

Asked if he knew why management bypassed him initially and appointed Francis as the caretaker coach, Sambu said: “That could only be answered by the management.

“I just work upon their instructions.”

He believes it is up to the players to do well to change the situation at the club.

“I once told the players that the management can appoint any coach they want but at the end of the day the ball lies in their court. They are the ones who must take the decision to help change the situation of the club.

“If the players can stand up and say ‘let’s take the initiative to make sure that we perform our roles well and win games’ then coaches will stay at the club,” he said.

Long-serving Chippa player Andile Mbenyane shared these sentiments.

Speaking to the media in Durban after the game against Maritzburg United, Mbenyane said: “I have been with Chippa United for a very long time and this thing is not about the coaches, it’s about us as players.

“We have to take responsibility, work as a team and start scoring goals.“We are playing Wits on Tuesday.

“They are a good team who can play and they are always there on top, so it will not be an easy game.”

Chippa’s poor start in the league has put them second from the bottom of the log, with just four points from seven matches.