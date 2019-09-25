NUMSA threatens fuel, car workers strike

The National Union Metalworkers of South Africa is preparing for an industry-wide shut down in sectors incorporating component companies, petrol stations and car dealerships.

In a statement on Tuesday, Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the union was negotiating the picketing rules as part of its preparation for a final meeting on Monday with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

“If conciliation fails then we are well within our rights to request a strike certificate for an industry wide shut down,” he said.

The three sectors employ about 306,000 workers.

The union has been in drawn-out talks for the past few weeks at the Motor Industries Bargaining Council (Mibco) – a broader bargaining forum that incorporates component companies and associations such as the Fuel Retailers’ Association (FRA) and the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI).

“We met with an expectation that employers, who are represented by the FRA, RMI and NEASA (National Employers Association Of South Africa), would engage meaningfully with the demands made by our members.

“But unfortunately they remain inflexible and as a result talks collapsed. It seems we are headed for a strike.”

Jim said there were two key issues the union wanted to resolve urgently.

This includes a transport or night shift allowance for fuel station workers.

“[They] work awkward hours, and [the] income is so low, that it makes transportation to and from work very costly.”

The second issue is a peace clause which locks the union into a wage deal of three years.

“During that time, we are unable to negotiate benefits and conditions until the agreement expires.

“During mediation employers demanded that we drop our demands on both these issues, because they wanted only to deal with the wage demand.“They made it clear that they had no interest in addressing the working conditions of workers.

“They want a three-year wage agreement, with a 5% wage increase for each year. We reject this offer with the contempt it deserves.”

Jim said since the talks started, the associations had acted “arrogant”.

"They continue to demonstrate that they do not care about their employees.

“We are not surprised because this racist, un-transformed industry displays an attitude towards African workers which is reminiscent of the dark days of apartheid.”