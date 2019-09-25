Beware of this scam by criminals who steal money by simply asking for it

The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) is warning bank customers about a new scam in which criminals "steal money by asking for it".

The scam, referred to as "business e-mail compromise" has been flagged by the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and in the Mimecast "State of E-mail Security Report" as concerning - citing an increase in organisations affected by impersonation attacks.

"This scam targets specific employees in organisations who are authorised to transfer funds or make payments," said Sabric spokesperson Louise van der Merwe, who noted that South African incidents were in line with the global trend.

"Digital technology, combined with social engineering which exploits our human tendency to be compliant when faced with a directive from an authority figure, enables criminals to perpetuate this type of crime," said Sabric acting CEO Susan Potgieter.

Criminals use information from company websites and other digital platforms to impersonate CEOs, financial directors and senior individuals before targeting junior employees with e-mails requesting urgent payments to specific beneficiaries.