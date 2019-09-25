Key landmarks closed to public on Heritage Day

PREMIUM

If you had intended visiting historical sites across Nelson Mandela Bay on Heritage Day – or any other public holiday – you would be out of luck, because they are closed to the public.



A drive around the Bay on Heritage Day showed that, while sites such as the Prince Alfred Guard and the Donkin Reserve could be accessed, others including the Campanile and Fort Frederick were shut, with signs stating they were closed on weekends and public holidays...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.