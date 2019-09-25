Indonesian student protest against extramarital sex ban enters third day

Indonesian students rallied for a third day on Wednesday against proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban extramarital sex and penalise insulting the president's honour, a day after clashes in the capital injured more than 300 people.

Police fired teargas and water cannon to break up Tuesday's rallies in Jakarta and other cities, some of the biggest since 1998 student protests fuelled unrest that led to the fall of former strongman leader Suharto.

The rallies were smaller in Jakarta on Wednesday but there were fresh skirmishes in the area around the parliament, with teargas once again fired to disperse crowds.

At least 200 high-school students had been arrested for not possessing a permit to protest, Jakarta's police spokesperson Argo Yuwono said.

Students also held fresh protests in Surabaya in Java and stormed a parliament building in Padang in West Sumatra, according to media reports.

Jakarta police chief Gatot Eddy Pramono said 265 students and 39 police were injured on Tuesday and 94 people arrested. Some of those detained had carried petrol bombs, he told reporters.