Carnivores chowed vegetarians on SA's heritage days of yore

“These ancient fossils provide us with evidence of how at least two predator species hunted these vegetarian dinosaurs 210 million years ago,” said Tolchard.

“It is amazing to follow the clues left behind in fossilised teeth, jaws, limbs and other fossils to help us tell the ancient story of life in southern Africa.”

The fossils studied by Tolchard include teeth, pieces of jaws, hind limbs and body armour, all from rauisuchians — which are closely related to crocodiles as we know them today.

The specimens described in the research include some of the largest carnivorous members of this group, possibly up to 10m long, with huge skulls full of serrated, curved teeth.

The study, published online in the Journal of African Earth Sciences, shows the rauisuchians were some of the latest-surviving members of their group, and that when they were alive they thrived close to the Antarctic circle.