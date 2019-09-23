The village where women can’t afford to report rape

She said she called the nearest police station, at Lady Frere. The police promised to send a van, but didn't.

On the third day police told her to come to the station.

Residents of Uitkyk rely on one daily bus to Lady Frere, which leaves at 5.30am and comes back in the afternoon. The return fare is nearly R100.

Sihle said she borrowed R200 from a loan shark, which she had to repay with 50% interest.

“I asked my cousin to accompany me to the police station. I didn’t want to go alone,” said Sihle.

Mhlanga village has more than 600 houses and residents say crime is high due to lack of police. They say there was once a mobile police station, but it was taken away after three months.

Police spokesperson Namhla Mdleleni said the mobile police station had to move around Mhlanga. One mobile station serves more than six locations, with a population of 10,000 people.

Community leader Bongani Nkuzo said several rape cases did not get reported to police because the survivors did not have the money to get to the police station. He said women were not safe.

Nkuzo said the mobile police station had started well and police had patrolled the area. “But the number of police decreased from six to three, then to zero. You would go there and find no police,” he said.