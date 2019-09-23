Southern Kings focus on discipline ahead of PRO14 campaign opener

PREMIUM

Improving discipline has been a major focus for the new-look Isuzu Southern Kings during their intensive preseason training programme, Kings lock JC Astle said.



Discipline has been drummed into the players before their opening Guinness PRO14 match against Cardiff Blues at Port Elizabeth’s Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 4pm)...

