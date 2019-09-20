Prisoners say sorry for misdeeds – and build a house to prove it
'Give us a chance to show we've changed'
“We want people to see that we are sorry. We are now skilled and can help you.”
It was with these words that a St Albans prisoner illustrated the importance of being given a second chance – and proved it to a pensioner who had lost everything.
On Thursday, a team of prisoners handed over a furnished KwaNobuhle house that they had rebuilt as part of a community upliftment project spearheaded by nonprofit organisation Sinako-We Can. The house burnt down in 2018.
Pensioner Mathews Joseph, 70, a former factory worker at Goodyear, said his house had been destroyed in March 2018 when a fire ripped through it.
“I was away when my daughter phoned me saying the house was on fire,” he said.
“She managed to grab the two small children and escape with the rest of the family.
“We lost everything. Everything I had worked for was gone and destroyed.
“I cannot explain how I felt – I was beyond devastated.”
As a temporary solution, he built a shack behind the burntout building.
“We are a family of eight. My children and grandchildren all stay with me. It was tough.
“I heard of this man called Toba and was advised to go and speak to him. That is where my luck changed.
“He went out of his way to assist my family and me.
“I am just so happy that we have a house again.
“Thank you everyone so much, you have changed our lives,” Joseph said.
As part of the plan to rebuild the house, the head of Sinako-We Can, Mzukisi Toba, 46, contacted St Albans Correctional Services to see if they could assist with skilled labour.
“I contacted them and they agreed to use their skilled labourers as part of an outreach programme. They were just so happy to assist.
“Build It also came to assist with building supplies, and various other residents and businesses all chipped in.
“It was a real community-driven project,” Toba said.
Toba, a VWSA employee, started the organisation to give back to the community and runs it in his spare time.
“We opened an account with Build It and all the money gets paid straight to them.
“This way, people can see that their money is going to a good cause to get materials and help others,” he said.
To date, Sinako-We Can has assisted with rebuilding six houses that were gutted by fire.
“When you lose everything in a fire, your life feels like it is over. We as the community should step in, offer shelter, and help to get people back on their feet,” Toba said.
Correctional services community corrections head Nomaka Mpengesi said the project was part of a skills development programme that also allowed offenders to get out and assist the community.
“We train carpenters, plumbers, bricklayers, painters and so on,” Mpengesi said.
“These projects are vital for us as it shows residents in the area that people can change and become productive members of society. They just need to be given a chance.”
Mahlanyana Mkhusekli, 27, who is serving 17 years for stealing a car, said the project was a great initiative.
“This project has changed my life. It is so nice to see the smiles on peoples faces when you assist them,” he said.
“This is how we are able to say we are sorry. We have changed and please allow us to show you how we can help.”