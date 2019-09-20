Prisoners say sorry for misdeeds – and build a house to prove it

“We want people to see that we are sorry. We are now skilled and can help you.”

It was with these words that a St Albans prisoner illustrated the importance of being given a second chance – and proved it to a pensioner who had lost everything.

On Thursday, a team of prisoners handed over a furnished KwaNobuhle house that they had rebuilt as part of a community upliftment project spearheaded by nonprofit organisation Sinako-We Can. The house burnt down in 2018.

Pensioner Mathews Joseph, 70, a former factory worker at Goodyear, said his house had been destroyed in March 2018 when a fire ripped through it.

“I was away when my daughter phoned me saying the house was on fire,” he said.

“She managed to grab the two small children and escape with the rest of the family.

“We lost everything. Everything I had worked for was gone and destroyed.

“I cannot explain how I felt – I was beyond devastated.”

As a temporary solution, he built a shack behind the burntout building.

“We are a family of eight. My children and grandchildren all stay with me. It was tough.

“I heard of this man called Toba and was advised to go and speak to him. That is where my luck changed.

“He went out of his way to assist my family and me.

“I am just so happy that we have a house again.

“Thank you everyone so much, you have changed our lives,” Joseph said.