Betting on the Boks: fans confident SA have what it takes to win RWC

Predicting a Springbok win, both Eastern Province Rugby Union president Andre Rademan and Spring Rose Rugby Club president Zola Yeye spoke in glowing terms of a team they believe is a perfect mix of youth and experience.

Rademan said he believed the players had been selected on merit and it was the best possible side.

“If you look at the spirit in the squad, they really believe in each other.

“They also believe in the coach and he believes in them.

“I think the talent in the squad, along with the preparations, [means] they have a good chance to win it.”

Asked if there were any weaknesses that needed ironing out, Rademan said: “I’ve picked this up a while ago already, but when the Boks are leading a game they almost stop playing and defend the score instead of playing their own game, which results in them either narrowly winning or losing the match.”

He said a win against the All Blacks in the Boks’ first pool clash would be a psychological boost.

Yeye, team manager of the victorious 2007 World Cup side, said: “The squad is very balanced – the ingredients are there for a powerful squad in a sense that he [Erasmus] has managed to introduce youthful players among the more experienced.

“They have also managed to win matches playing together as a team, which gives them momentum and develops a culture of winning since Rassie took over.”

Having claimed the Rugby Championships title in 2019, Yeye felt the players, especially the newer faces in the squad, were ready for the challenge.

“Winning the Rugby Championships was most probably the best source of inspiration, especially in terms of momentum going forward, but if we let it [go to] our heads, it will become a poisoned chalice.

“Most important for both teams will be to lead the group.

“I would love South Africa to win the group, with the All Blacks in second, and from there anything can happen.”

Bookies, on the other hand, are betting on the All Blacks – for now.

Speaking from his office in KwaZulu-Natal, Marshalls World of Sport sports trader Brandon Deodutt said though the odds were in favour of New Zealand, that might change as the tournament progressed.

He said that, as of Thursday afternoon, betting for the Rugby World Cup showed the All Blacks with a 1.4 to 1 chance of winning, with SA trailing with 4.1 to 1 odds.

“The odds change every day,” he said.

“Though New Zealand have very high odds [at the moment] this does not mean it is a guaranteed win.”

Two punters who were not keen on revealing their full names were placing bets at Marshalls on Thursday.

One, a former rugby referee and avid sports-better, who only gave his name as Parra, said the All Blacks would win.

“[New Zealand] are definitely going to win the game because of the type of rugby they play,” Parra said.

“SA like to play grunge rugby while the All Blacks play the ball wide.”

Another avid better, who only gave his first name, Sean, so that his wife would not find out that he was placing bets, said that though SA had been playing better rugby recently, he supported Ireland.

“South Africa might make the semifinals but Ireland have been playing very good rugby lately and stand a very good chance of winning,” the 36year-old said.