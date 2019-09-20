Betting on the Boks: fans confident SA have what it takes to win RWC
New Zealand’s encounter with South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday may have little influence on the progression of the heavyweight pair to the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup, but it is a chance for both to lay down a major marker at the Japan tournament.
And while bookies favour the All Blacks – with the Springboks coming in second – Nelson Mandela Bay rugby experts are confident the SA team have what it takes to bring the William Webb Ellis trophy home.
At the same time, as excitement over the World Cup mounts, many South Africans are bitterly disappointed that the matches will not be aired by the SABC.
But pubs and sports clubs across the city will be screening the games and are gearing up for an influx of rugby fans.
New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has dismissed the idea that his side are more vulnerable than the winning All Black teams of 2011 and 2015, while the Springboks will be eager to prove their title credentials to those who doubt their ability to put together a consistent run of wins over top nations.
Saturday is the start of a seven-match slog to the final on November 2, and while Hansen will not read too much into a defeat for either side, he knows it would raise questions and doubts about his team.
“If South Africa or ourselves get beaten, you can either roll over and say, ‘we can’t win it’, or you say, ‘we have to win all our games from here on in’.
“It’s a long tournament, a marathon and not a sprint,” he said in Tokyo on Thursday.
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus believes a 57-0 hammering by the All Blacks in 2016 was the turning point in the team’s rise to World Cup contenders.
“Getting smashed 57-0 was really low for us and we had to hit rock bottom to start building up and getting respect back in world rugby,” he said.
“It will be very sad if we lose on Saturday, but it’s not the end, and then the Italy game becomes really important to come out of the pool.”
Predicting a Springbok win, both Eastern Province Rugby Union president Andre Rademan and Spring Rose Rugby Club president Zola Yeye spoke in glowing terms of a team they believe is a perfect mix of youth and experience.
Rademan said he believed the players had been selected on merit and it was the best possible side.
“If you look at the spirit in the squad, they really believe in each other.
“They also believe in the coach and he believes in them.
“I think the talent in the squad, along with the preparations, [means] they have a good chance to win it.”
Asked if there were any weaknesses that needed ironing out, Rademan said: “I’ve picked this up a while ago already, but when the Boks are leading a game they almost stop playing and defend the score instead of playing their own game, which results in them either narrowly winning or losing the match.”
He said a win against the All Blacks in the Boks’ first pool clash would be a psychological boost.
Yeye, team manager of the victorious 2007 World Cup side, said: “The squad is very balanced – the ingredients are there for a powerful squad in a sense that he [Erasmus] has managed to introduce youthful players among the more experienced.
“They have also managed to win matches playing together as a team, which gives them momentum and develops a culture of winning since Rassie took over.”
Having claimed the Rugby Championships title in 2019, Yeye felt the players, especially the newer faces in the squad, were ready for the challenge.
“Winning the Rugby Championships was most probably the best source of inspiration, especially in terms of momentum going forward, but if we let it [go to] our heads, it will become a poisoned chalice.
“Most important for both teams will be to lead the group.
“I would love South Africa to win the group, with the All Blacks in second, and from there anything can happen.”
Bookies, on the other hand, are betting on the All Blacks – for now.
Speaking from his office in KwaZulu-Natal, Marshalls World of Sport sports trader Brandon Deodutt said though the odds were in favour of New Zealand, that might change as the tournament progressed.
He said that, as of Thursday afternoon, betting for the Rugby World Cup showed the All Blacks with a 1.4 to 1 chance of winning, with SA trailing with 4.1 to 1 odds.
“The odds change every day,” he said.
“Though New Zealand have very high odds [at the moment] this does not mean it is a guaranteed win.”
Two punters who were not keen on revealing their full names were placing bets at Marshalls on Thursday.
One, a former rugby referee and avid sports-better, who only gave his name as Parra, said the All Blacks would win.
“[New Zealand] are definitely going to win the game because of the type of rugby they play,” Parra said.
“SA like to play grunge rugby while the All Blacks play the ball wide.”
Another avid better, who only gave his first name, Sean, so that his wife would not find out that he was placing bets, said that though SA had been playing better rugby recently, he supported Ireland.
“South Africa might make the semifinals but Ireland have been playing very good rugby lately and stand a very good chance of winning,” the 36year-old said.
Meanwhile, the SABC’s loss is pubs’ and clubs’ gain, with George Bradley, of Wolfie Park Sport’s Bar in Glendinningvale, saying: “We will be broadcasting all the rugby matches for the duration of the Rugby World Cup.
“Rugby fans are welcome to join us.”
Barney’s Tavern at the beachfront and in Lorraine will run two fan parks for the duration of the tournament.
Maryn Moss, of the PE Golf Club in Mill Park, said rugby supporters would be able to watch the games on their big screen.
“While guests are enjoying the proud moment, singing the national anthem, we will have a videographer recording it and sending it directly to the Springboks, showing them the gees [spirit] coming live from Port Elizabeth,“Moss said.
Champions Sports Bar in Mill Park will only broadcast matches that begin after 10am.
Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said the city had no plans to provide big screens for residents.
“We do not have anything planned because the World Cup is happening in Japan,” he said.
“This is the perfect time for businesses to do something and capitalise on the World Cup, but the city is not doing anything.
“I don’t think it would be a smart move in terms of expenditure.”
- Additional reporting by Reuters