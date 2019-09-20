Eastern Cape traffic officials convicted of licence fraud and corruption
Three Eastern Cape vehicle-testing officials have been sentenced to terms ranging from three years' correctional supervision to six years behind bars.
They were sentenced in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crime Court, said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).
The three were arrested by members of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the police in October 2017.
The court sentenced Nkosinathi Kwadwese to six years imprisonment for fraudulently producing licence discs, learner and driver’s licences.
Daluxolo Jack was sentenced to five years for corruption and five years for fraud. Both sentences were suspended for five years and he was placed under correctional supervision for three years.
The third officer, Luzuko Mqushulwu, was sentenced to three years for fraud and five years for corruption. Both sentences were suspended for five years and Mqushulwu was placed under correctional supervision for three years.
Meanwhile, the RTMC said a disciplinary process had recommended the dismissal of a KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer involved in a scandal that saw learner licence applicants obtaining vehicle-driving documents without being properly examined.
Skhumbuzo Mkhulise pleaded guilty to a charge of gross misconduct.
The CEO of the RTMC, Advocate Makhosini Msibi, applauded National Traffic Police Anti-Corruption investigators for the convictions and urged them to intensify their work, as part of efforts to improve safety on SA roads.
“Far too many innocent people die on the roads due to the negligent conduct of unqualified drivers. The RTMC will continue mobilising other role players and anti-corruption forces to wage a total onslaught on corruption and fraud that has become endemic in the traffic law-enforcement sector,” said Msibi.
Members of the public have been asked to report corruption and bribery on 0861 400 800 or e-mail ntacu@rtmc.co.za