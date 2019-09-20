Eastern Cape traffic officials convicted of licence fraud and corruption

Three Eastern Cape vehicle-testing officials have been sentenced to terms ranging from three years' correctional supervision to six years behind bars.

They were sentenced in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crime Court, said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The three were arrested by members of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the police in October 2017.

The court sentenced Nkosinathi Kwadwese to six years imprisonment for fraudulently producing licence discs, learner and driver’s licences.

Daluxolo Jack was sentenced to five years for corruption and five years for fraud. Both sentences were suspended for five years and he was placed under correctional supervision for three years.

The third officer, Luzuko Mqushulwu, was sentenced to three years for fraud and five years for corruption. Both sentences were suspended for five years and Mqushulwu was placed under correctional supervision for three years.