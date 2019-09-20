Brother of Wild Coast murder victim speaks out

Ian Crouch, the brother of Underberg Primary School teacher Karen Turner, who was found stabbed to death at Hluleka Game Reserve near Ngqeleni this week, struggled to hold back tears as he viewed her body at the Mthatha government mortuary hours before a postmortem was conducted.



Turner’s husband, Matthew, was stabbed a number of times during the attack...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.